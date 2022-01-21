FALLS OF ROUGH — Deloris “Jean” Blair, 82, of Falls of Rough, died Monday, January 17, 2022. She was a school bus driver for the Spencer County School Corporation.
Survivors include her son, Eddie (Sandy) Blair; step-son, Tim (Beth) Blair; and step-daughter, Judy (Jim) Stokes.
Services are at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home. Burial is in Ebenezer Cemetery near Hatfield, Indiana. Visitation is from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the funeral home.
Commented