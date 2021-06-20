Deloris Jean Cronin, 71, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born April 11, 1950, in Wayne, Nebraska, to the late Edwin and Jocell Bull. Deloris retired from the Social Security Administration, where she worked and was a member of Settle Memorial United Methodist Church. She loved working in her gardens, growing vegetables and flowers and going camping. Deloris was loved by all for her big heart and for being a super friendly person. She especially enjoyed Nebraska Cornhuskers college football.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Larry Cronin; two sons, Will Barr (Tracy) of Lincoln, Nebraska, and David Barr (Karen) of Owensboro; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; seven stepgrandchildren; a brother, Ed Bull (Sue) of Phoenix; and her dog, Lacy.
A private service will be held at a later date.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented