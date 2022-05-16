Deloris Louise Newsome, 86, of Owensboro passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at Wellington Parc. The Emory Gap, Tennessee native was born Aug. 8, 1935, to the late Paul and Daisy Fickey.
In addition to her parents, Deloris was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenneth in 2009; an infant daughter, Katherine in 1953; daughter-in-law, Robin Newsome in 2019; three siblings.
Those who remain to cherish her memory include her two sons, Kenny Newsome, Jr. and Steve Newsome and wife Kim both of Owensboro; ten grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren all of whom she adored and who loved her as well; brother, Don Fickey of Dayton, Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews.
Deloris was a devoted Christian and member of Christ Community Church. Those who knew her will agree that no finer woman ever lived. She never met a stranger and had a servant’s heart. Her family will keep such fond memories of her, her loving and giving nature, and her ability to make everyone feel loved, welcomed, and secure. Everything was going to be all right if Mom was around.
The funeral service for Deloris Newsome will be noon, Tuesday, May 17 at Glenn Funeral Home, and Crematory officiated by Rev. Myke Templeton. Visitation will be Monday from 5-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 11 a.m. until time of service. Private burial will be in Rosehill cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Christ Community Church, 1220 Center St, Owensboro, KY 42303. The family also wants to thank the staff of Wellington Parc for the incredible, loving care that was provided to their mother.
Condolences and memories for Deloris’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented