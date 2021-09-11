Deloris Mae “Dodie” Allen, 89, of Hartford, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday. She was born on February 7, 1932, in Beaver Dam to the late Everett and Pearl Hoover Kendall. She was a longtime member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church.
Dodie was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School and she attended Western Kentucky University, University of Kentucky, and the University of the Philippines. She served as the secretary to the director of WKU training school and secretary to the director of counseling and testing at UK. Dodie worked as the office manager at Medco Dent and was an original member of the Ohio County Hospital Auxiliary.
While attending Hartford Baptist Church, she served in the Joyful Ringers Handbell Choir and taught Sunday School for many years, teaching children the books of the Bible. Dodie enjoyed her family, bowling, playing cards, UK Basketball, decorating and making flower arrangements. She also loved to travel and was proud that she experienced visiting all five continents.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Dr. Billy Russell Allen and two brothers, John L. Kendall, and Clyde Kendall.
She leaves behind to cherish many memories, her children, Beth (Billy) Wood of Hartford and Chris (Katrina) Allen of Berea; five grandchildren, Kendall (Deric) Brandon, Sarah (Zach) Barker, Joseph Russell Allen, Sierra Allen, and Hannah Allen; five great-grandchildren, Kwyn, Ellie and Oliver Brandon, Calum Vincent, and Avery Jo Barker; sister, Mary Porter of Owensboro; sister-in-law, Alice Allen of McHenry; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Dr. Glenn Armstrong officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Dodie’s family from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Deloris Mae “Dodie” Allen by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
