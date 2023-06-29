DeMarion Mikel Black, 16, of Owensboro, stepped into Heaven and was welcomed into his grandparents’ arms Saturday June 24, 2023. He was born in Owensboro Feb. 7, 2007, to Kaycee Black. DeMarion attended Heritage Park High School. He also enjoyed playing football and basketball with his friends and classmates. He was quite handy with disassembly and reassembly of various objects, gadgets, and just about anything you could name. DeMarion was considered an upcoming artist in rap music.
He had a heart of gold and lived a life of enthusiasm and joy with family and friends. He left a positive impact on everyone that he encountered in his short life on Earth. All who knew him loved him and his infectious sense of humor. His loyalty to family and friends was without measure.
DeMarion was preceded in death by his grandparents; great-grandparents; and aunt, Chasity Shelton.
Left to cherish his memories are his mother, Kaycee Black; stepmother, Stephanie Black; three uncles, Michael (Christie) Johnson, Chalos Shelton, and Michael (Chanda) Black, Jr.; aunt, Makia Black; five siblings, Dawone Howard, Jayden Franklin, Brooklyn Moorman, Tala James, and Javaughn James; along with several great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins, relatives, and friends.
A homegoing service to celebrate DeMarion’s life will be held privately for family members with Evangelist Michael Johnson officiating. A public viewing and visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 1, 2023, at McFarland Funeral Home, 1001 West 5th St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
McFarland Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of DeMarion Black.
Please leave memories and condolences online at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
