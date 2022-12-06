BEAVER DAM — Dena S. Douglas, 66, of Beaver Dam, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Ohio County Healthcare in Hartford. Dena Sue Johnson was born October 6, 1956, in Hartford to the late Charles Perry “Peewee” and Adina Smith Johnson and was married to Willie Junior Douglas January 29, 1988. Dena retired as a seamstress at Unifirst in Owensboro and was a member of the Deliverance Christian Center in Utica. She enjoyed spending time with both her friends and family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Dena was preceded in death by a son, Michael Paul Johnson, and by a granddaughter, Rebekah Thibodeaux.
Survivors include her husband of 34 years,
Willie Douglas; a son, Jon Douglas (Sarah) of Central City; three daughters, Christina Buck (Shawn) and Amy Jo Douglas both
of Central City, and Ada Hare (Adam) of Beaver Dam; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren;
a brother, Jerry Johnson
of Buttonsberry; and a
sister, Nora Willis (Bill)
of Calhoun.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel, with the Rev. Billy Douglas officiating. Burial will be in the Island Baptist Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Dena’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Dena’s service will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The Dena S. Douglas family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Dena S. Douglas, Memorial Fund, C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Dena at musterfuneralhomes.com.
