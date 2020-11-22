Dena Sue H. Montgomery, 88, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born Sept. 12, 1932, in Centertown to the late William and Martha Heflin. Dena retired from her first and only job at South Central Bell after 31 years of service. She worked her way up from an operator to a manager and enjoyed her early retirement as South Central Bell became AT&T in 1984.
Dena was an active member of Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary Lodge 16 at both the local and state level for over 50 years. She was also a proud member of KY TOPS Chapter 46 since Sept. 15, 1986, and went on to become a member of KY KOPS, in which she won many awards. Dena was of the Baptist faith and a member of Buena Vista Church. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking, and her family loved when she made her homemade sourdough bread. Dena and her husband were members of Odds and Ends square dancing club for many years and enjoyed boating and traveling in their motorhome with their daughters.
Along with her parents, Dena was preceded in death by her siblings, Gaynell Motherhead, Ann Fleming, LeVaughn Heflin, Lockery Heflin, Don Heflin and Joe Ed Heflin.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years, Robert E. Montgomery; her daughters, Susan (Cameron) Mohon and Leigh Ann (Kevin) Wiggins; her grandchildren, Matthew (Brooke) Mohon, Austin Wiggins, Travis Wiggins and Nicholas Wiggins; her great-granddaughter, Emaline Mohon, and her great-grandson on the way; her sisters, Betty Melander and Phyllis (Bruce) Shelton; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Buena Vista Baptist Church, 119 W. 24th St., Owensboro, KY 42303 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Dena Montgomery may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
