EASTON — Denford C. Sanders, 71, of Easton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, with family and friends by his side. Denford was born Aug. 28, 1949, to the late Herman C. Sanders and Myrtle Richards Sanders. He was a Navy veteran. Denford’s life was his logging career of 33 years. He loved working alongside his brothers, his kids and nephews. He loved being in the woods. Denford served on Hancock County School Board for 11 years, where he enjoyed every minute. He enjoyed working with the kids.
Denford loved going to Fordsville helping Michael Upchurch work on vehicles at the garage, with his grandson, Seth. He loved fishing and hunting. He loved coon hunting. He had his favorite dog, Spot. He loved this time with his kids and grandkids. Denford had many memories with family and friends. One of his favorites was with his friend, (who he considered a brother) Jerry Daughtery, where they went fishing and Jerry’s coat got hung on the boat trailer and Denford pulled him into the water. Another one was when they forgot to unhook the boat.
Denford was preceded in death by his parents; son, Matthew Scott Sanders; brothers, Clifford “IV”, Jerry, Gene, and Leon Sanders; and family friend, Ellen Banks.
He leaves behind a wife, Ruby Sanders; two sons, Nathan Sanders and Darren (Danielle) Sanders; one daughter, Nicole Sanders; six grandkids, Seth, Hayden, Samuel, Gracie, Garrett and Lillian; four sisters, Darlene House, Kathy (Gene) Richards, Karen King and Joyce Sanders; three brothers, James Lee (Wanda) Sanders, Daniel (Linda) Sanders, and Glenn (Theresa) Sanders; aunt, Dorothy Carver; and dear friends, Clifton Banks, Gabrielle Banks, Jerry (Katie) Daughtery and Michael (Tiffany) Upchurch.
Private services will be Wednesday at Newton Springs Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Newton Springs Cemetery with military honors by the Ohio County Honor Guard. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville, and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Newton Springs Baptist Church. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for visitation and the funeral service will be limited and masks are required in accordance with state guidelines.
The family would like to thank Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, cardiologist, Dr. Johnny Makhoul, and all physicians and nurses. Thanks to Hancock and Ohio County Emergency Services. May God bless everyone in this country. Denford loved everyone and he never had an enemy. He was a remarkable man and was loved by many.
Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
