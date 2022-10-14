Denise Ann Howard was born September 21, 1961, to Joyce and Stewart Howard. Shortly after her birth, Denise was diagnosed with Down Syndrome. The doctor told her parents that a child with Down Syndrome would not live long and would not accomplish much. Despite the doctor’s words, Denise graduated from Daviess County High School, became a Special Olympian, a Beauty pageant queen, and worked many jobs in the community. She was a participant in To The Max Behavior Therapy.
Denise loved bowling, movies, dancing, and chocolate. She was funny, stubborn, and daring, gave great hugs, was always the center of attention, and never forgot a birthday.
Denise was preceded in death by her father, Stewart, and mother, Joyce.
She is survived by her brothers, Bobby (Donna) Howard and David (Renee) Howard; sisters, Tina (Jody) Carmack and Kim (Shannon) Hovious; her beloved nephews, Dustin, Shawn, Matthew, Elijah, Tyler, Mitchell, and Griffin; nieces, Lacey, Brittany, Lauren, Emily, Ruby Grace, and Lola; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her devoted caregivers, Nema and Mike Blair.
Denise was loved deeply and will be missed fiercely.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
In honor of Denise, donations can be made to GRADSA, P.O. Box 2031, Owensboro, KY 42302. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
