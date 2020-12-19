On Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, Denise Margaret Mills, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 60.
Denise was born July 9, 1960, in Jasper, Indiana, to Richard and Sharon Burke. She received her teaching degree from Murray State University in 1983 and taught special education for 26 years. On June 22, 1985, she married Gregory Mark Mills, and together, they raised two children, Megan and Jonathan.
Denise loved spending time with and spoiling her grandchildren. She adored animals, especially her pack of Shih Tzus that she treated like royalty. She had a passion for sewing and loved creating beautiful dresses for her daughter and granddaughters. She was known for her giving spirit, her laugh and had the warmest smile.
Denise was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Sharon.
She is survived by her husband Mark; her daughter, Megan (Grant) Smith; her son, Jonathan Mills; six grandchildren, David, Lilly, Josie, Killian, Lorelei and Charlotte; and her six siblings, Cheryl, Ann, John, Chris, Jody and Steven.
Her wish was to be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a future date when her friends and family can safely gather to celebrate her life and the love she brought into the world. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to her favorite causes, Special Olympics, Attn: Web Gifts, 1133 19th St. NW, 12th Floor, Washington, D.C. 20036-3604 or the Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 W. Second St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented