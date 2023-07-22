HARDINSBURG — Dennice Dowell Smith, 75, of Hardinsburg, died Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was a retired speech-language pathologist with the Breckinridge County school system and a member of Irvington Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Survivors: mother, Eler Dowell; children, Sheila Clay, Jamie Smith, and Jacob Smith; and sisters, Mary Maxine Smith, Phyllis Austermiller, Lois Dowell, Barbara Dowell, and Lori Helms.
Service: 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Hosparus of Central Kentucky.
