Dennis Alan “D.A.” Pearson, 65, of Bowling Green, passed away at his residence in Owensboro Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
The Bowling Green native was born January 9, 1957, to the late Roy Dennis Pearson and Melba “Faye” (Bailey) Pearson, who survives.
He currently resided in Owensboro, however, he always thought of Bowling Green as the home where he was born and raised.
His memories will be cherished by his mother, Faye Pearson of Owensboro; sisters, Lori Pearson Stone and Kristi Pearson Wells, both of Owensboro; a good friend, April Pearson; a nephew, Garret Stone; nieces, Baylie Wells and Samantha Wells; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel, Bowling Green, with the burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery II. Visitation will precede the funeral service from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested a donation be made to a charity of your choice in memory of D.A.
Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel, Bowling Green.
