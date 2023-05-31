Dennis Allen Fogle, 65, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023. He was born Dec. 4, 1957, to the late Wilbur Fogle and Dorothy Coomes Fogle. Dennis was a long-time employee of K-Mart and later worked at the House of Bourbon with his friend, Tom, for many years. He was most recently employed at Chuckles. Dennis had a kind and giving heart, always willing to help when the need arose. He has a special love for Boxer dogs, having several in the past years.
Along with his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his older brother, Randy, who passed away at the age of 8.
Dennis is survived by his siblings, Sue (Mike) Hayden, Charlie Fogle, Nancy McKinney, and Don Fogle, and several nieces and nephews.
A private family burial will take place at a later date at St. Anthony Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Daviess County Animal Shelter, 2620 KY-81, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Dennis Allen Fogle. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Mr. Fogle and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.
Commented