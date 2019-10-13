Dennis C. Smith, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Taylor Manor Nursing Home in Versailles. He was born Oct. 25, 1935, in Daviess County to the late Jean B. Smith and Mary Rose Collignon Smith. He graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School in 1953. After graduation, he entered the military service as an Air Force patrolman in the 551st Air Police Squadron with the U.S. Air Force. Upon honorable discharge, Dennis graduated from the Kentucky State Police Academy and was assigned to the Mayfield post. It was while working in Fulton that he met his wife, Jane Lucille Murphy. Dennis and his bride moved to Norco, Louisiana, where he worked as a railroad detective for two years before returning to Owensboro where he worked and retired from W.R. Grace after 32 years.
Dennis purchased and built his family home on the corner of East Marksberry and Browns Valley-Red Hill Roads. He enjoyed being a part-time farmer by raising tobacco, cows and pigs, and raising small crops of garden vegetables, popcorn, peanuts, pecans and orchard fruit. Other hobbies included fishing, winemaking, feeding his pet catfish, watching University of Kentucky basketball, helping Jane in her flower gardens and mowing. Dennis was also an active Apollo band Dad, converting an old school bus into the "Eagle One" for band equipment transport. Dennis and his wife traveled over 25 states touring historical sites, national parks, presidential libraries, botanical gardens, beaches and state capitols.
As a widower, Dennis enjoyed a busy life living at the Carmel Home where he was crowned Carmel Home King, served on the residential council, raised an abundance of tomatoes, helped the Carmelite sisters sell mums and welcomed and showed new residents around the facility. The last year of his life was spent at Taylor Manor Nursing Home, where he was well-cared for and loved by the staff. Dennis enjoyed meeting the now-crowned Miss Kentucky, flirting with the nurses and aides, making them laugh and "policing" the hallways for "wheelchair traffic violations." He kept busy in his mind, body and spirit until his time to go home to Heaven and Jane.
He was also preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Jane Murphy Smith, in 2009; and two brothers, Paul Monroe Smith and Michael Lee Smith.
He is survived by his children, Carolyn Smith Ferber of Owensboro and Steven (Sheri) Smith of Lawrenceburg, grandchildren Tyler (Ruth) Smith of Lexington, and Logan (Kayla) Smith of Lawrenceburg, and four great-grandchildren, Vivian Jane, Ezra Thomas, Brendan and Tori Jo. Dennis is also survived by his brother, Norbert (Rosie) Smith and sister Annette Bryant, both of Owensboro, and sisters-in-laws Barbara Smith and Rosemary Smith, both of Owensboro, Reba (Bobby) Callins of Greenfield, Tennessee, and brother-in-law Robert Adams of Sharon, Tennessee.
The funeral Mass for Dennis Smith will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Anthony Catholic Church where visitation will be from 4 until 8 p.m. on Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Carmel Home, 2501 New Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY, 42303 or Taylor Manor Nursing Home, 300 Berry Drive, Versailles, KY 40383.
