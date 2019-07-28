JOSHUA, Texas -- Dennis "Denny" Richard Modlinski, 73, of Joshua, formerly of Owensboro, passed peacefully surrounded by his loving children on July 18, 2019, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Denny was born Nov. 28, 1945, and raised in Toledo, Ohio. He graduated from the University of Toledo in 1966 and served in the Ohio National Guard. But it was in Owensboro and Richmond, Virginia, where he settled and raised his three children with his former wife, Jan (Braun) Modlinski.
Denny made a career in the tobacco industry, working for Swedish Match (formerly Pinkerton Tobacco Co.) He spent 26 years between Kentucky and Virginia. The job took him to many parts of the country and globe, and out of it came countless friendships.
Outside of work, Denny loved both playing and watching golf. He cherished the opportunity to play Augusta and Pebble Beach -- and loved a good mulligan. Denny enjoyed horse racing despite rarely getting that trifecta correct. TCU football and Louisville basketball kept him busy supporting his children's universities -- always wearing his favorite shirt or hat watching games from afar.
In his community, he served in many ways throughout his life. In his churches, he ushered regularly. He was a Rotarian in both Glen Allen, Virginia, and Cleburne, Texas, supporting several service projects. However, it was his work with the Henrico County Police Motorist Assistance Program that brought him the most joy. He served 10-plus years and volunteered countless hours supporting the community and police officers, making lasting friendships.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward; his mother, Mary; and his brother, Gene.
He is survived by his children, Melissa (Modlinski) Dansby of Burleson, Texas, Ryan and his wife, Kathryn, Modlinski of Louisville and Whitney (Modlinski) and husband, Nate, DeMercurio of Dallas; and four grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Cash, Eleanora, Niles and Cole. His kids and grandkids were his greatest accomplishment and brought him immense pride and joy.
"To make a long story short" was his favorite way to end a rather long story, so to make a long story short...he was loved by many people and can now rest in peace. Denny will be missed greatly.
The family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses for their outstanding care and support for Denny at both The Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders and Kindred Hospital Fort Worth Southwest.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at West Coast Provisions at 301 Maltby Boulevard, Henrico, Virginia. Please join us to celebrate his life and share a fond memory.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at the Henrico Police Memorial Park in the Western Henrico Government Center on East Parham Road and Prince Henry Drive in Richmond, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, to honor his volunteer service, the children request any memorial be made to the Henrico Police Foundation, henricopolicefoundation.org.
