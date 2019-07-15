Dennis Dwight Littell, 71, of Owensboro, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at Heartford House Hospice of Western Kentucky in Owensboro.
Survivors include his wife, Belinda Blair Littell; daughters, the Rev. Stacey Littell Grimm and Kristi Littell; stepchildren, Robin Holder, Tracy Easler, Brad Holder and Brian Holder.
Service: Noon Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Burlington. Burial: Pine Hill Cemetery. Visitation: From 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Rich and Thompson Funeral Service, Burlington.
Memorials: Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Watkins Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. www.hospiceofwky.org
