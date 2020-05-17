Dennis G. Funsch, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Dennis was born Jan. 17, 1941, in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Harold and Mary Henderson Funsch. He received an education in business and lived in different parts of the country until eventually retiring in Owensboro with his wife. Dennis was in the Civil Air Patrol in his younger years and later became a Kentucky Colonel. Dennis was always a fan of the Dallas Cowboy and the U of L Cardinals. He and his wife, Rosetta, enjoyed being together in their retirement.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Funsch also was preceded in death by his twin brother, Donald Funsch.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 48 years, Rosetta Thomas Funsch of Owensboro; brother, James Funsch of Princeton, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass for Dennis Funsch will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. A drive-through visitation will be Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., followed by private prayers at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd Street Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Dennis may be left at www.glenncares.com.
