Dennis Gordon Mills, 74, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021 at his home. Dennis was born Aug. 11, 1946, in Friendship and was the son of James and Ruth Williams Mills, both of whom preceded him in death. He was retired from the Department of Criminal Justice Training as the director of training. He was a Vietnam era veteran of the U.S. Air Force Security Services and a member of the American Legion. He was a Past Master of Richmond Lodge #25 F. & A.M., Past Master and current Secretary of Kingston Lodge #315 F. & A.M., Past District Deputy Grand Master of District #25, a member of the Oleika Shrine, Past Commander of the Oleika Legion of Honor, president of the Madison County Shrine Club and a member of the York Rite and Scottish Rite. Dennis was a member of Hays Fork Baptist Church.
Survivors include: his wife, Ann Gaynell Tooley; two stepsons, Darrell Austin Pennington (Penelope) and William Patrick Goins (Katy); three stepdaughters, Jennifer Goins, Kristina Goins Rice (Gary Shannon) and Amanda Jane Goins; 10 stepgrandchildren, Lexi Rice, Ryan Rice, Jacqueline Pennington, Charlie Pennington, Gracie Goins, Jackson Masino, Kymberlin Masino, Lincoln Masino, Mason Masino and Natalyn Goins; three brothers, James Curtis Mills (Tracey), Arthur Ralph Mills and Phillip Ray Mills (Deidra); and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his previous wife, Deborah Skedel Mills; and two sisters, Vada Faye Short and Lillie Angeline Bacaus.
A service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday at Oldham Roberts & Powell Funeral Home with Bro. Sam Smith officiating. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens with military honors. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Oldham, Roberts & Powell immediately followed by a Masonic service and from 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday.
Fellow lodge members will serve as pallbearers.
