FORDSVILLE — Dennis K. Rusher, 63, of Fordsville, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at his home. He was retired from Ken-Tron, was a member of United Steelworkers and attended Zion Baptist Church.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, G.W. and Betty Rusher; and his brothers, William Ray Rusher and Rodney Allen Rusher.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Greathouse Rusher of Fordsville; two daughters, Alisha Rusher of Owensboro and Jennifer Greenwell (Tim Banser) of Whitesville; four grandchildren, Brendan Williams of Owensboro, Makenna Greenwell and Korbin Greenwell, both of Whitesville and Shelbey Williams of Greenville; uncle Larry Dale Bates of Montgomery, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are 2 p.m. Friday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Pattiville. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
