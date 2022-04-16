THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Dennis L. Hamilton, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully at his home on April 12, 2022. He was 81 years old.
Dennis was born on December 10, 1940, in Owensboro, to Dennis H. Hamilton and Bernice “Dolly” Hamilton, and was the second of ten children. He attended Owensboro Catholic High School and joined the United States Navy in 1958. He married Barbara J. (Poole) Hamilton in 1966 and they lived in Camarillo, California where he worked at the Naval Air Warfare Center at Pt. Mugu until he retired. He had the opportunity to see the world during his lifetime and when at home, loved working on cars and going fishing.
Dennis spent his retirement living on his ranch near Lake Nacimiento in Paso Robles, California before relocating to The Villages, Florida. He enjoyed golfing, working on his home, and taking rides on his electric bike with his dog, Dolly.
Dennis is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara.
He is survived by his daughters, Carlene DesJardin, Sabrina Hamilton, and Lacy Garrison; his son-in-law, Joe Garrison; and his two grandchildren, Paxton John and Phoebe Vaughn.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.
