HARTFORD — Dennis L. Minton, 55, of Hartford, died Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2023, surrounded by his loving family under the care of Hospice of Ohio County.
Survivors: wife, Monica Dickerson Minton, and sisters, Debbie (John) Keener, Donna (Scott) Baize, and Destiny Minton.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Minton.
Expressions of sympathy: Hospice of Ohio County, 1211 Main Street, Hartford, Kentucky 42347.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Dennis L. Minton by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
