RICHLAND, INDIANA — Dennis “Mike” Lee Keown, 70, of Richland, Indiana, died Friday, April 21, 2023, at his home. He was a former registered nurse and hospital director.
Survivors: brothers, William “Joe” (Ruth Ann) Keown and James “Bill” (Vickie) Keown; sisters, Mary (Jordan) Gerteisen and Linda Canary; and son, Nicholas “Nick” (Lyndsay) Lee Keown.
Service: 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Maple Grove Cemetery, Booneville, Indiana at a later date. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
