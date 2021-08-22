HARDINSBURG — Dennis Moorman, 60, of McQuady, died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was a self-employed welder and heavy equipment mechanic and a member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Moorman; daughters Kandace Bright, Amanda Clark, Emily Moorman and Abbey Moorman; brothers Mike Moorman, Doug Moorman and Mark Moorman; and sisters Ruth Ann Wheeler, Patsy Flood and Kim Jarboe.
Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, McQuady. Burial: Church cemetery. Visitation: From 3:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy: Pocket Full of Hope.
