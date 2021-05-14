Our beloved brother, Dennis Paul Bennett, departed this earth at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Dennis was born in Evansville, Indiana, to the late Ophelia (Nealy) Bennett and George E. Bennett Sr. on Aug. 30, 1957.
At a young age, Dennis professed his belief and was baptized at Zion Baptist Church in Evansville. Dennis also attended Bethany Pentecostal Church in Evansville. After moving to Owensboro, Dennis established a Christian relationship with the members of 10th Street Baptist Church.
He attended Glenwood Elementary School and graduated from Bosse High School located in Evansville. Dennis continued his education at the University of Southern Indiana.
Dennis enlisted in the U.S. Army and served eight years in Germany. After returning home, he served another four years at Fort Knox. After his enlistment, Dennis worked several jobs between Evansville and Owensboro with his last job being at Mizkan America Inc. in Owensboro, where he was supervisor over the security guards. He was devoted to and loved his career a lot. Dennis later reenlisted in the Kentucky National Guard, retiring with a total of 21 years of service.
Dennis was preceded in death by his father, George E. Bennett Sr.; his mother, Ophelia Bennett Gray; his stepmother Margaret Bennett; Thomas Gray; and his brother, Rodney Bennett.
Dennis is survived by his son, Kamar Bennett; Rose (White) Bennett; his siblings, George (Althea) Bennett Jr., Carolyn Bennett Jackson, Cynthia (George) Jackson, Constance Bennett, Beverly Mansfield and Doug Jones; nephews Ladane (Darlene) Snaden, Lorenzo King, Michael (Jessica) Johnson, Jimel Johnson, Jamika Bennett, Landon Haskins Bennett, Ebon Gaines and Lamont Gaines; nieces Sonya King, Michelle Bennett and Connika King; a host of great-nephews, great-nieces, cousins, other relatives and many devoted friends; and special friends Joe Lane, Danny Lane, David Watkins, Quincy and Donnie.
The service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at McFarland Funeral Home with military honors by VFW Post 696 Honor Guard and streaming live at Alison McFarland’s Facebook page. Burial will be at Owensboro Memorial Garden Cemetery. The visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
All in attendance shall follow current health and safety directives with the wearing of protective facial coverings.
Special thanks to the VA of Evansville, especially Dan Blackburn, and to Hospice of Western Kentucky Heartford House, nurses and staff.
Final tributes are entrusted to McFarland Funeral Home. Condolences may be submitted online at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
