Dennis R. Daugherty, 70, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at his home. He was born June 20, 1951, in Daviess County to the late Earl and Lily Sue Bowles Daugherty. Dennis was retired after 25 years with Lee Masonry as a truck driver and was a U. S. Army veteran. He was a lifetime member of the AmVets and enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and watching all types of sports.
Dennis was also preceded in death by five siblings, Earl Wayne Daugherty, Dorothy Whitmer, Darrell Daugherty, Jerry Daugherty, and Theresa Daugherty, and a stepson, Timothy Whitworth.
Surviving are his wife of 31 years, Mary Marie Daugherty; a son, Greg; a daughter, Heather; four stepchildren, James (wife Diane), Ronnie, and Glenn Whitworth, and Susan Johnson, all of Owensboro; eight other siblings, Jeff (Andy) Daugherty, David (Eva) Daugherty, Nancy Hendricks, Mary Lee Stemmerman, Gary (Debbie) Daugherty, Sue Ann Daugherty, Rita (LaWanna) Roberson, and Michael Daugherty, all of Owensboro; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service for Dennis will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
