Dennis Ranburger, 59, of Owensboro, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his home in Owensboro. Dennis Keith Ranburger was born September 12, 1963, in Shepherdsville to the late Shelly Maurice and Cinda Jane Gieseke Ranburger and was married to the former Carla Jean Hester November 7, 1992. Dennis was the plant manager at the former Livermore Industrial Plating. He was always the life of the party. Dennis enjoyed University of Kentucky Basketball, hunting, taking his grandchildren for rides on his 4-wheeler, playing cards, and spending time with both his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Carla Ranburger; a son, Zach Ranburger (Brittini) of Hendersonville, Tennessee; two daughters, Stephanie Head (Terrance) and Amanda Conklin (Kyle) both of Owensboro; ten grandchildren, Carter Phillips, Axel Ranburger, Bentley Ranburger, Kyler Head, Hadlee Whayne, Easton Whayne, Adalynn Head, Kaylan Conklin, Wyatt Conklin, and Liam Conklin; two brothers, Jr. Ranburger (Margaret) of Philpot and Paul Ranburger (Karen) of Livermore; two sisters, Ginger Johnson (Bobby) of Calhoun and Regina Wilson (Lance) of Livermore; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel, with the Rev. Tommy Webb officiating. Friends may visit with Dennis’s family from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home in Livermore.
Dennis’ services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Dennis Ranburger family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
