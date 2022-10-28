ROCKPORT — Dennis Ray Farris, 69, of Rockport, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at his home. He was born February 1, 1953, in Hartford to the late Roscoe and Shirley Farris. Dennis was a retired automobile mechanic, and he also retired from Laborers Local 1392.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Ray Farris Jr., and four brothers.
He leaves behind to cherish many memories his wife of 50 years, Deborah Burch Farris of Rockport; his daughter, Susan Denise Baggarly of Centertown; one brother, Jerry (Elaine) Farris of Beaver Dam; one sister, Sheila Farris of Echols; three grandchildren, Brandon Boone, Kara Baggarly, and Tiffany Skinner, all of Centertown; and five great-grandsons, Travis Boone, Gabriel Wilkerson, Eli Wilkerson, Kamdon Boone, and Kye Boone, all of Centertown.
A private burial will be held at McGrady Creek Cemetery in Grayson County.
William L. Danks Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Dennis Ray Farris by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented