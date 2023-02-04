Dennis Russell Kerwick, 92, of Owensboro, passed from this life to his Heavenly home Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Signature Healthcare at Hillcrest. He was born Apr. 12, 1930, in Vanderburgh County, Indiana to the late Russell and Norma Kerwick. Dennis was a member of Zion United Church of Christ and attended Pleasant Valley Community Church in his later years, which he enjoyed and found new friends. He was a United State Air Force Veteran and served during the Korean War as a radar mechanic. He loved the challenge and often talked of servicing airplanes during the heat of summer as a fond memory.
He stayed physically fit and even asked to bring his weight bar to the nursing facility at age 90. Dennis was a structural steel draftsman at Modern Welding Co. for 19 years and president of Kerwick Steel Corporation for 25 years where his son joined him. He was a kind and generous man who loved his family, friends, and all his medical attendants and caregivers. He was an eternal optimist, who has now become an optimist eternally.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte M. Kerwick, Apr. 22, 2015; his sister, Marjorie Stanton; and stepsons, Teddy Bulger and Walter Estes.
Survivors include his daughter, Denise (John) Shelton; son, Dennis Dean (Lori) Kerwick; stepson, Jerry (Carla) Bulger; stepdaughters, Linda Bulger, Jamie Estes, and June (Larry) Payne; brother, Les Kerwick; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be 1 p.m. in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Evansville, Indiana, with military honors. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
