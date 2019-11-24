Dennis Sapp, my friend, the one who shared my life, love, dreams and so much more, joined loved ones in the peace, mercy and rest of the Lord on Sunday Nov. 17, 2019. Born and raised in Whitesville, he was one of 12 born to the late V.T. and Mary S. (Hardesty).
At the age of 17, Dennis enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served in the Korean War from 1946 to 1953 when he was honorably discharged. He attended Bowman Technical School for jewelry and used his skills to work for his brother-in-law's jewelry business in Florida. He returned to Lancaster and worked for RCA for a number of years before leaving to become the owner and operator of Catalina Bar on Queen Street. While working at the Catalina, he met the love of his life, Cindy (Horn) Sapp, who he married in 1983. After selling the bar, he worked at R.R. Donnelly until his retirement in 1992.
Dennis loved golf and did so anywhere he could. He played duck pin and standard size bowling with his buddies and on teams at the Elk's Club. He also enjoyed gardening, playing cards, especially pinochle, and liked to dance. Dennis would always keep up with the horse races, including the Kentucky Derby, Belmont and Preakness, and was an avid Phillies, Eagles, Penn State and pro golf fan. He was known for his cooking, a skill he picked up as a member of the Officer's Club in the Air Force. Dennis was a member of the Elks BPOE 134 and worked part-time in the club as a bar tender. He was also a member of American Legion Post 34, a commissioned Kentucky Colonel and a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Lancaster. Dennis loved and celebrated time with his children, grandchildren and very large Kentucky family reunions.
Dennis is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Cindy; his two daughters, Cynthia Sapp and Dynette Light (Ritchie); his grandchildren, Laurie and Joseph; his great-grandchildren, Lucy and Olen; his sisters, Doris Howard (Robert) and Shirley Edge; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. He is preceded in death by his sons, Joseph and George Sapp; and his siblings, Louise, Benita, Zelma, Mary Alice, Loretta, Paulette, Agnes, V.T. Jr., and James.
The family of Dennis Sapp would like to share their gratitude with the Herrnhut Staff at Moravian Manor, the staff of Masonic Hospice, Landis Adult Day Services, Dr. John Ginder, Dr. James Wolf and to Lisa at Lancaster Family Practice. Thank you for all your incredible care of Dennis over the years. You are greatly appreciated.
A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Dec. 2, at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Friends and family will be received prior to the service starting at 10 a.m. Services will include a special presentation by the Elks Club and military honors.
Please omit flowers. Memorial donations can be sent to Landis Adult Day Services, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543 or to Masonic Village Hospice at One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
Commented