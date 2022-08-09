CALHOUN — Dennis W. Hill, 68, of Calhoun went home to be with the Lord Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his home. Dennis Wayne Hill was born February 26, 1954, in McLean County to Roy Preston and Dorothy Mae Conrad Hill, was married to the former Alice Fay Huskisson October 2, 1987, and was better known as “Catfish” by both his family and friends. Dennis retired as a foreman from the State Highway Department in Calhoun, was a member of the Holiness faith, and a member of the Calhoun Lions Club. Dennis had a love for all things outdoors. He enjoyed spending time in his barn and tinkering with just about anything. He enjoyed visiting the Amish Country, going to drag races and farm shows, and nurturing God’s creatures from chickens, rabbits, and horses to pigeons. He most of all loved a “good” joke and watching his grand and great-grandchildren.
Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Roy Hill; by a brother, Donnie Hill; by a half-sister, Marcella Rhye; and by a brother-in-law, David Bennett.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Alice Hill; two sons, Phil Emery (Benetta) of Calhoun and Josh Emery (Erica) of Rockport, Indiana; a daughter, Julie Reid (Brian) of Owensboro; eight grandchildren, Jacob Emery (Madi), Summer Clark (Logan), Draven Emery, Madeline Reid, Max Reid, Lydia Williams (Cody), Caroline Reid, and Hadley Emery; five great-grandchildren, Emelia, Keeley, Hudson, Kyeson, and Layken; his mother, Dorothy Hill of Island; three brothers, Roy Hill, Jr. (Patty) of Rumsey, Jimmy Hill (Vicky) of Calhoun, and Leonard Hill (Teresa) of Livermore; and a sister, Joyce Bennett of Island.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore. Friends may visit with Dennis’s family from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday at Musters in Calhoun.
Dennis’s service will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The Dennis W. Hill family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Oak Hill Cemetery, Perpetual Care Fund, C/O Independence Bank, P.O. Box 39, Livermore, KY 42352.
