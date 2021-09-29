Dennis Warren Schnepp, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at The Hermitage. He was born in Springfield, Illinois, to the late Joseph and Shirley Dunn Schnepp.
Dennis served in the U.S. Air Force from 1968 until his retirement in 1988. He also retired from Daviess County Detention Center, where he was a deputy jailer for several years. As a man who appreciated motorcycles and worked in law enforcement, he became part of the Blue Knights motorcycle club. Dennis was an honorable Kentucky Colonel and enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, At Schnepp; sons Joseph Schnepp of Owensboro and George Schnepp of Atalanta; grandchildren Charnele Carbon and Jamar Schnepp; a sister, Cindy Stogner; a brother, Mark Schnepp; and very close family friend, Faye Hurst.
The service will be noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Burial will be at Rosehill Cemetery.
