CENTRAL CITY – Dennis Wayne "Denny" Kirtley, 75, of Central City died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at his home. Mr. Kirtley was born Dec. 2, 1943, in Daviess County. He was preceded in death by his mother, Martine Neal; father Shirley Kirtley; and brothers Doug Kirtley and Greg Gray.
Mr. Kirtley began his career as a teacher and coach at Livermore High School and later served as chairman of the McLean County Board of Education. In 1969, he began his 50-year career in the banking industry with several local institutions, serving primarily McLean, Ohio and Muhlenberg counties. In addition to the president, CEO, and director of the local boards, he served as chairman of the Kentucky League of Savings Institutions in 1987-88 and director of the Federal Home Loan Bank in Cincinnati in 1992. Mr. Kirtley was also active in many local civic and business organizations including the Lions Club, Chamber of Commerce, Everly Brothers Foundation, and the Muhlenberg County campus of the Madisonville Community College Foundation. He was an active lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, including congregations in Island, Livermore, Hartford and Central City. He was a 1965 graduate of Kentucky Wesleyan College and served for 20 years on the college Board of Trustees.
Mr. Kirtley is survived by his wife, Brenda Kirtley; sons Brent Kirtley and Paul (Melissa) Kirtley, both of Central City; grandchildren Mackenzie Kirtley and Brittany Kirtley; brother Keith Gray of Thonotosassa, Florida; and sister Rose Anne Osteen of Gravel Switch.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with the Rev. Tom Eblen and the Rev. Mark Jones officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday after 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation will also be on Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Island United Methodist Church. Graveside services and burial will follow at Island Community Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Central City First United Methodist Church or Island United Methodist Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
