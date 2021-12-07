Dennis Wayne LaGrone, 59, of Owensboro, passed away on December 1st, 2021. Born on October 1st 1962 in Florida to Mary and Harold LaGrone.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Mary LaGrone and a brother, Troy LaGrone, all of Florida, and a daughter, Kristine Rhineburger, of Kentucky.
Dennis leaves behind his daughters, Melissa Jump and her husband Todd, of Kentucky, Tiffany Frailey, of Kentucky; sons, Dennis LaGrone, of Kentucky, Jay LaGrone, of South Carolina, Joshua LaGrone, of Kentucky; and 19 grandchildren.
Care provided by Cardinal Cremation Society.
