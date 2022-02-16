Dennis William Riley, 64, of Owensboro, passed away at Henderson Rehab and Nursing on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. He was born on August 5, 1957, in Owensboro to the late Ralph Riley and Wilma Jean Vollman Riley. Dennis was of the Baptist faith and a farmer. He had a passion for fishing, trapping, and running trotlines. Dennis enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Melinda Riley Payne.
Dennis is survived by his daughter, Brittany N. (Zack) Clark; son, Dennis William (Valarie) Riley, Jr.; grandchildren, Hannah, Skylar, Camdyn, and Walker; his wife of 30 years, Mary Jo Loyd Riley; sisters, Patricia Riley Wall Henning, and Mary Carlene Kellems; along with several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
