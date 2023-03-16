LIVERMORE — Denny K. Whitlow, 76, of Livermore, passed away Friday, Mar. 4, 2023. He was a native of Louisville and formerly employed at Kentucky Trailers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Stella Mae Whitow of Greensburg and his future grandson-in-law, J.J. Devers.
Denny is survived by his daughter, Loreal Wilson; granddaughter, Lilliana R. Lopez-Miller; and cousin, Bobby Whitlow.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to the Crusade for Children, c/o WHAS Crusade for Children, 520 West Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202.
Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
