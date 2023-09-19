Denver Ray Long, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. He was born in Parsons, West Virginia to the late Walter and Tina Long. Mr. Long grew up in West Virginia and learned how to work hard, even as a boy. He went on to become a machinist at Ward Machinery and retired after more than 30 years of service. He valued time with family and thoroughly enjoyed camping with them. He was also an avid football fan and when it came to college ball, he stayed true to his roots, cheering on the West Virginia Mountaineers.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosa Long, in 2004, along with several siblings.
Denver is survived by four children, Sheila Whitacre (Lynn) of High View, West Virginia, William “Bill” M. Long (Sunny) of Manchester, Maryland, David P. Long (Nancy) of McKinney, Texas, and Ryan Long (April) of Owensboro; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Patty Tracy (Bill).
In keeping with Mr. Long’s directive, funeral arrangements will be private with care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
