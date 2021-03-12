Denzel Bailey, 88, of Philpot, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Heartford House in Owensboro surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 29, 1932, to the late Carradine and Arvila Bailey. Denzel was stationed in Korea during his service with the U.S. Army. He retired from Whirlpool Corp. in Evansville after many years of service.
In addition to his parents, Denzel was preceded in death by his only sister, Jane Kirby; and a stepgreat-granddaughter, Emelia Aud.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Mary Loretta Bailey, and his daughter, Sherry (Ernie Whitworth) Bailey. Other family members include his sister, Jane’s children, Rob Rold, Rhonda Rhodes and Julie Kloote; and his stepchildren, Diane (Robert) Higdon, Bruce (Regina) Edge, Randy (Denise) Edge, Joseph Gale (Lisa) Edge and Karen (Barry Dean) Aud. Denzel is also survived by numerous stepgrandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Denzel will be missed by his entire family.
At Denzel’s request, there will be no visitation. Services will be private.
Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
