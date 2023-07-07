LIVERMORE — Deresa ‘Reesie’ Douglas, 58, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Deresa Ann St.Clair was born Nov. 29, 1964, in Owensboro to the late Edgar Walton and Yvonne Delois Estes St.Clair and was married to Billy Ray Douglas July 25, 1986. She was a member and co-founder of The Voice of the Lord Tabernacle. Reesie enjoyed being a pastor’s wife, reading the Bible, and going to yard sales.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Mary Margaret Parks St.Clair.
Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Pastor Billy Douglas; two sisters, Teresa (James) Daugherty of Livermore and Patty (James) Bowlds of Livermore; and brother, Eddie St.Clair of Alamogordo, New Mexico.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel, with the Revs. Bill Willis and Jim Ball officiating. Burial will be in Green River Memorial Gardens in Livermore. Friends may visit with Deresa’s family from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Deresa’s service will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Deresa “Reesie” Douglas family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to The Voice of the Lord Tabernacle, P.O. Box 541, Livermore, KY 42352.
