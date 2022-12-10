CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Derrick Trevor Snyder of Chattanooga, Tennessee passed away suddenly Tuesday, December 6, 2022, in the comfort of his home with his wife, Nancy, by his side. He was born in Anchorage, Alaska December 10, 1971, to Dr. Howard and Georgia Snyder. He attended Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business and finance, and used his degree as CFO of Fort Oglethorpe Dental where he worked side by side with Nancy.
Derrick was the most giving person and would help any of his friends and family at a moment’s notice. He was an amazing and intelligent man that lived life to the fullest always in search of his next adventure or challenging project. Derrick enjoyed riding his motorcycles, fixing cars, and caring for his dogs and horses. Derrick and his wife were an inseparable team and enjoyed their day-to-day lives working together and traveling. He never met a stranger and could instantly make you feel like family. His personality and charm were contagious and touched so many lives.
He is survived by his wife, Dr. Nancy Snyder of Chattanooga, Tennessee; his parents, Dr. Howard and Georgia Snyder of Greenville; his brother, Duane Snyder (Stacey Snyder); his sister, Amber Snyder (Greg Haley); his nephew, Snyder Algood; his brother-in-law, Chris Kline (LaVonda Kline); and his nephew, Jaylen Morris-Kline.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Father Will Thompson officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home. All friends are invited to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Central City for fellowship and food following the service.
In lieu of flowers, Derrick would have liked donations for homeless pets to the Hopkins County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1345, Madisonville, Ky 42431 https://www.hopkinscountyhumanesociety.com or Southern Comfort Maltese Rescue, P.O. Box 2005, Chattanooga, TN 37409 https://scmradoption.com.
Commented