Derror C. Head, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, under the care of Hospice after a long battle with Alzheimers. He was born Oct. 20, 1943, in Owensboro to the late Henry Harrison Head Sr. and Alice Unsel Head. Derror was a member of Settle Memorial United Methodist Church and was retired as a rehabilitation counselor with the Kentucky State Department of Vocational Rehabilitation, was able to use sign language in his work, and after retiring, had worked at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Derror was an excellent father figure and grandfather and loving husband, brother, uncle and friend to many. He was very active in Special Olympics golf and taught at the Opportunity Center. Derror was a master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era and was a firearms sharpshooter. He was a “hacker” at the golf courses, an avid reader, enjoyed traveling, had a great imagination, was an excellent storyteller and had a propensity for talking.
Derror was also preceded in death by a brother, John Dwayne Head; and two sisters, Debbie Taliaferro and Dyann Lashbrook.
Surviving are the love of his life of 37 years, wife Jane Keeney Head; children that he loved as his own, Jamie Evrard (Brian) of Utica, Joni Young (Steve) of Panther and Jarrod Lanham (Lisa) of Owensboro; grandchildren Megan Lanham, Drew Morton, Ashley Marret, Aaron Marret, Madison Caldwell, Devin Lanham, Brooklyn Lanham and Kalie Lanham; great-grandchildren Dylan Nantz, Mycah Owens, Sydney Stallings, Marley Morton, Jack Morton, Austin Goodall, Shelby Lanham, Ruby Marret and Odie Marret; brother Henry H. Head Jr. of Owensboro; sisters Donna Sue McDaniel, Dane Zoglmann and Dalynda Welborn, all of Owensboro; a brother-in-law Mike Taliaferro of Houston; a special cousin, Charlie Unsel of Owensboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory officiated by Myke Templeton and Steve Young. Entombment with full military honors will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchman’s Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205; the Heartford House, c/o Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3400 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301; and the Jack Keeney Special Education Scholarship Fund, c/o Brescia University, 717 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
“OK, Bye-Bye, Amen!”
Commented