Dessera Yvonne Bunch, 48, of Whitesville, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. She was born March 15, 1971, in Sarasota, Florida. Dessera enjoyed attending softball games, crafting and spending time with family. Dessera was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Bowman; her grandmother, Winnie Jacobs; and her aunt, Gladdis Locklear.
Dessera is survived by her husband of 26 years, Christopher; her daughter, Angelene (Jonathan) Rhodes; her mother, Wanda Burgess; her siblings, Rachel (Andy) Haire and Dwayne (Brandy) Tidwell; nieces and nephews Raelyn, Breanna and Aaron; her aunts and uncles; and her stepchildren, Anthony, Zach, Christopher and Jessica.
Services are 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Cecil Funeral Home Chapel in Whitesville. Burial follows at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Cecil Funeral Home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Dessera Bunch Memorial Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The family would like to express their gratitude to OHRH and the nurses in ICU and the 3rd floor for their care for Dessera.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
