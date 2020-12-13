HARDINSBURG — Destiny Brown, 36, of McDaniels, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a CNA with Grayson Manor.
Survivors include her parents, James Leonard Brown and Mary Brown; brothers James Kelly Brown and Mark Brown; and sister Danielle Saltsman.
Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at St. Romuald Catholic Church in Hardinsburg. Burial: Church cemetery. Visitation: After 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy: Destiny Brown Memorial Fund.
