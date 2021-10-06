Devon Michael Chance, 29, of Maceo, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. He was born Aug. 1, 1992, in Owensboro to Michael Chance and Kimberly A. Knight Chance. Devon graduated from high school in 2010 and had many interests. He had recently made a decision to return to school to begin a degree in computer programming. He enjoyed playing video games, especially Dance Dance Revolution, and building or reprogramming computers. Devon also loved his family and animals and used his skills to work construction. He leaves behind his dog, Bella.
Devon was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Betty Payne.
He is survived by his mother, Kimberly Chance; father Michael (Jennifer) Chance; sister Havana Watkins; stepfather Chad Watkins; grandmothers Linda (Al) Yager, Linda Cheek, Amy Bell and Cynthia Aldridge; stepbrothers Logan Morton (Ashlee Ward) and Evan Burks; half-siblings Angel Vowels, Jarede Chance, Alexis Chance and Jacob Chance; and nephews Amari Morton and Kahrim Morton.
The service will be 6 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will begin at 4 p.m.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.glenncares.com.
