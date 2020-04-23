Dewayne J. Crabtree, 55, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his home. He was born Aug. 23, 1964, in McLean County to the late Herbert F. and Naomi Raye Colson Crabtree. He worked as a farmer and enjoyed being on the farm. Dewayne was a history buff. He loved his boys and grandchildren and Sunday visits with his dad.
He is survived by his sons, James (Crystal) Crabtree and Michael Crabtree; three grandchildren, Haven, Raylen and James Jr.; companion Deloris King; brother Mark Crabtree; sister Angela Crabtree; three nieces; and one nephew.
Private family graveside services will be at a later date.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneral
Commented