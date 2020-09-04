HARDINSBURG — Dewey Allen Dever Jr., 61, of Kirk, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at his residence. He was a co-owner of Star Automotive and member of Hilltop Christian Fellowship.
Survivors include his wife, Anita Dever; son Dewey Dever III; daughters Jennifer Dever, Christina Dever and Cheryl Whitehead; brother George Dale Dever; and sisters Doris Jean Nichols, Linda York and Donna Dever
Private funeral services will be held at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Kosair Charities.
