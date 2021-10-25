BEAVER DAM — Dewey Arnold Brown, 86, of Beaver Dam, died on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Dewey was a member of Beaver Dam United Methodist Church, and he retired from Johnson, Depp & Quisenberry where he worked as a civil engineer.
Survivors include
his children, Sherri
Brown and Arnold Ray (Tammy) Brown.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Hopewell Cemetery in Rockport, Kentucky. Visitation: From 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Dewey Arnold Brown Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, PO Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
