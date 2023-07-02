CENTRAL CITY — Dewey Denzil Griffin, 73, of Central City, died Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital. He was a professional gambler and pool player.
Survivors: children, Dale Griffin, Nicole Coopwood, and Brittany Daniel; companion, Denise Belt; sisters, Edna McGehee and Mary Smith; and brothers, William Miller and Doug Miller.
Service: Noon Monday, July 3, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
