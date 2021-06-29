MADISONVILLE — Dian Jeaneese Walker-West, 63, of Madisonville, passed away at her home on June 26, 2021.
She was born on Jan. 31, 1958, in Paris, Tennessee, to Charles and Ann Neese Walker.
J’nese was preceded in death by her grandparents, WJ and Allene Neese, Burrow and Iva Walker; and by her father, Charles Walker.
Survivors include her mother, Ann Walker; her sisters and brother, Janet Walker, of Madisonville, Jay (Debbie) Walker, of Paris, Tennessee, Paige (Shawn) Higdon, of Owensboro.
One of the biggest joys in her life were her nieces and nephews, Deanna, Miranda, Matt, Chuck, Emily, Heather, Allison and Sarah. She had one very special great-nephew, Cooper, whom she lovingly cared for many nights of his life.
J’nese was a nurse and spent most of her career caring for the elderly she loved so much.
She was a master at needlepoint and made Christmas stockings for all the children in her family, the adults had to wait for theirs. She loved all things Downton Abbey as well as many other British shows. She was a fierce collector of pigs, over 400 in fact.
J’nese loved deeply and was loved deeply by her family and many friends. There will be a private family service to celebrate her life at her home in Madisonville.
In lieu of flowers or gifts her family knows she would greatly appreciate a donation to Cooper’s Cause, helping her family with the expensive care of her boy Cooper. If you wish to help please send any donations to Jnese’s mother at: Ann Walker, 2266 Lakeview Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431.
