Diana “Elaine” Patterson White, 73, of Beaver Dam, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, surrounded by her family at her home. She was born July 8, 1946, in the Shultztown Community of Ohio County to the late Oscar Virgil Patterson and Edith Marie Phelps Patterson. Mrs. White retired from Community Based Services in Ohio County and was a member of New Harmony Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents.
She leaves behind to treasure many memories her husband of 53 years, William Jesse “Jr” White of Beaver Dam; daughter Kim White of Beaver Dam; brother Virgil (Kathy) Patterson; nieces Rhonda (Chris) Stewart and Jill (Shane) Barrett; and great-nieces and great-nephews Caitlin and Jacob Stewart and Gavin and Jaxon Barrett.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private services will be held. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Diana Elaine Patterson White by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
