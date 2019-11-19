HARTFORD – Diana F. Cooper, 73, of Hartford passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born on Aug. 19, 1946, in Centertown to the late Elgan Brigance and Maybell Durham Brigance. She retired from Professional Care Home as a housekeeper. Diana enjoyed being in her garden and yard work. Diana loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the Eastern Star.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John R. Cooper; and her brother, Donnie Brigance.
Diana is survived by her sons, Todd (Kim) Cooper and Barry (Denise) Cooper; her grandchildren, Megan Cooper, Josh Cooper, Keegan Cooper, Britney Payton, Todd Murray, Zachary Barker, her great-grandchildren Hunter Murray, Heidi Murry and Xavier Payton.
Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Miller Schapmire Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Diana F. Cooper at www.millerschapmire.com.
